Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,380 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of WellCare Health Plans worth $75,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCG. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.30. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.56 and a 52 week high of $350.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.