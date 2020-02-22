Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $76.15 Million Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.68% of PS Business Parks worth $76,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 600.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $167.76 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $143.73 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.