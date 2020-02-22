Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,117,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $76,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,538,000 after buying an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,982,000 after buying an additional 180,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,944,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,875,000 after buying an additional 112,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,931,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,561,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

