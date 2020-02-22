Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of The Western Union worth $77,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Western Union by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Guggenheim cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.