Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 61,564 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $77,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 179.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 285.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.3% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

