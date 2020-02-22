Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $77,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

HIW opened at $51.81 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

