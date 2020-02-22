Lido Advisors LLC Sells 35,026 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,026 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,407,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 137,864 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,092,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 90,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

