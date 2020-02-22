15,040 Shares in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 101,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.13. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

