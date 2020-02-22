Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $79.23 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $79,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,456,000 after buying an additional 57,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.75.

RE opened at $289.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $210.13 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.78.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

