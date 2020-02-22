Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 57,857 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of MGM Resorts International worth $79,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

NYSE MGM opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

