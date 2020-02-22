Lido Advisors LLC Sells 14,944 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIFI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

