3,754 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

