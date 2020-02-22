Lido Advisors LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 64.81%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

