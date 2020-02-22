Lido Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

