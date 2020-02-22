Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of TransUnion worth $78,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3,167.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 631,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,353,000 after acquiring an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.70.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

