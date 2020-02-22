Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock Position Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $94,735.44. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,859,154 shares of company stock valued at $44,971,134.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

