Glassman Wealth Services Buys 343 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after purchasing an additional 575,954 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 505,509 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

