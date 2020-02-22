Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,530 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Teledyne Technologies worth $78,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $88,581,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

NYSE:TDY opened at $385.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.33 and a 200-day moving average of $338.31. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $224.84 and a one year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

