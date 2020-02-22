Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 256.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 251.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 32.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.17 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

