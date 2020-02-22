Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of MLPX opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

