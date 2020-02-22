Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

