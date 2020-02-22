Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

