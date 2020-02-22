Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.