iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

