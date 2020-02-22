iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $206.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $164.86 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

