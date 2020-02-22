Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 244,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 86.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

