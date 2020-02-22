Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,140 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,066,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,650,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after buying an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 164.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 149,339 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.09 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

