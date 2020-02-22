Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $70.82 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

