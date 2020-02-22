Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $3,667,701. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

NOC stock opened at $365.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.17 and its 200 day moving average is $361.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.