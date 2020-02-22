Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 720,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,672,000 after acquiring an additional 329,225 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after buying an additional 91,862 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,862,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $103.56 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

