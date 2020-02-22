Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

