Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

