iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.63 and a 1 year high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

