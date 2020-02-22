Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,396,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.92 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.