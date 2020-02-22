Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,765 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.