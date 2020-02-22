iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $67.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

