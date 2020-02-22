Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VV opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

