Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,199 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

