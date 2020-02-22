iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

