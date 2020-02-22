Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 37,591 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $136.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

