Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 11,579 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 717,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 540,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after purchasing an additional 214,596 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,738,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 238,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 167,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 209,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.