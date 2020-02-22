iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.