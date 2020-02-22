Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.