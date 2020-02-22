American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEL. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

