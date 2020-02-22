Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,939,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after acquiring an additional 497,528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 405,116 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after acquiring an additional 392,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 312,473 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

