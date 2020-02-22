Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

