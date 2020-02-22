Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

