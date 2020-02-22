Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.