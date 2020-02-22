Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $195.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $160.87 and a 12 month high of $198.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.89 and its 200-day moving average is $181.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

