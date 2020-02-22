Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 38.99 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.